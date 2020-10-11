On eve of Supreme Court hearing on ACA, Attorney General Mark Herring calls case 'flimsy'

The Virginia Attorney general joins a legal brief opposing the move to strike down the law. 23 million Americans could lose their health care coverage.

RICHMOND, Va. — The numbers are staggering: more than 640,000 Virginians could lose their health care coverage, more than three million people in this state could lose protections for pre-existing conditions, and more than 100,000 senior citizens in the state could pay more for prescription drugs.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has joined with some other attorneys general to file briefs ahead of Tuesday's oral arguments before the Supreme Court over the Affordable Care Act.

Herring and the others' big concern is that the court will strike down what remains of the law's individual mandate.

Herring says the Trump Administration's arguments are "flimsy."

"First of all, we're countering what I think are absolutely ridiculous legal arguments being thrown at them, so we're countering that, but we're also making sure the court knows just what's at stake," Herring said. "This isn't just some academic legal exercise. This has real implications for tens of millions of Americans."

A Supreme Court on which new Justice Amy Coney Barrett has succeeded the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will hear the case, which could result in 23 million Americans across the country losing coverage.

"The U.S. Department of Justice under the Trump Administration and leadership of President Donald Trump will stand before the Supreme Court and ask it to decimate our country's health care system and effectively rip coverage away from millions in the middle of a global pandemic and one of the worse health crises and economic crises in our lifetime," said Herring.