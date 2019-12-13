NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians are spending big money when it comes to partaking in after-work drinks, according to a new survey by Alcohol.org.

The nonprofit surveyed about 3,000 workers on how often they go out for drinks after work.

On average, Virginians spent about $3,200 every year on after-work drinks.

That's the equivalent of about 650 beers.

Virginia beat the national average by a couple of hundred dollars.

Most workers spent about $3,000 dollars in a year on after-work drinks.

Kentucky workers topped the survey list: they spent on average $5,500 per year on drinks with co-workers.

In Maine, workers spent the least. They only average about $1,400 every year on getting drinks after work.

The survey says about one-third of workers believe sharing a beer with co-workers improves comradery and it helps them get to know their peers.

Alcohol.org is a nonprofit that tracks alcohol consumption and helps people struggling with addiction.

