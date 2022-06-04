How to survive allergy season

Health experts said it's best to stay indoors as much as often as you can, and keep your windows closed to avoid bringing in pollen.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pollen has taken over Hampton Roads, leaving many with the sniffles. The change in weather has many rushing to doctors.

“We definitely have a lot of patients coming in with a runny nose, itchy eyes, itchy throat, sneezing,” said Olushola Ilogho, a physician assistant with Velocity Urgent Care.

Patient First and Velocity Urgent Care both report doctors saw an influx of patients when allergy season started. Stephen Biggs, a physician assistant with Patient First, said he’s seen many patients who are concerned their symptoms are related to COVID-19.

He said there are a couple of ways to tell the difference.

“You know with COVID you’re typically going to get a fever, body aches, headaches," Biggs said. "You’re not going to get that at all with allergies.”

He said if you want to be sure, get tested. If you’re trying to survive allergy season, here are a few things you should do.

“If you have really bad allergies, I recommend staying indoors, particularly in the middle part of the day," Biggs said. "That’s when pollen counts are the highest.”

Biggs said turn your air conditioner on and keep your windows closed to avoid pollen getting inside.

“Reach out to their primary care providers in case they need to start some antihistamines a week or two prior to the weather change,” Ilogho said.

Experts said saline rinses and nasal sprays can also be helpful.