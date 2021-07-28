Swimming Advisory in place at Hilton Beach

The Department of Public Health says water samples showed high bacteria levels.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Department of Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Beach after water sample results came back showing high bacteria levels.

The Peninsula Health District issued the advisory Wednesday saying bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality level.

Water around the beach is tested regularly to make sure it's safe for swimmers.

Since getting the high bacteria results, health officials have collected more samples, and those results should be available Thursday. If the levels have gone back down, the advisory will be lifted.

There are signs posted at the beach, telling swimmers to stay out of the water.

The health department said people swimming in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.