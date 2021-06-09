Swimmers advised to stay out of Hilton Beach waters due to high bacteria levels

Water samples were collected Tuesday and showed bacteria levels that exceeded the state water quality standard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you were planning on going to Hilton Beach this weekend, you may want to stay away.

The Department of Public Health issued an advisory Wednesday saying the bacteria levels in the water were higher than state standards, and said swimming is not advised.

There are signs posted at the beach, alerting the public to stay away. They read "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

Because of Tuesday's results, more water samples were collected on Wednesday and results should be available by Thursday.

As soon as the water levels lower back down, health officials will remove the signs and notify the public that the water is safe.

According to the Department of Public Health, "people swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness."