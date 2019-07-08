VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A swimming advisory has been issued for parts of Bay Beach and Sandbridge in Virginia Beach, Hilton Beach in Newport News and the middle and southern end of Buckroe Beach in Hampton.

The Virginia Beach Health Department issued swimming and wading advisories for the city's Chesapeake Bay Beach from Starfish Road to Wake Forrest Street and in Sandbridge from Bass Street to Chubb Lane.

The Peninsula Health District issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Beach in Newport News.

The Health Department also issued a swimming advisory for the central and southern parts of Buckroe Beach, roughly from Tappan Avenue south to the fishing pier.

The advisories were issued for unsafe bacteria levels.

Beach waters are tested for bacteria using indicator organisms like enterococcus.

Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to alert the public.

Health officials will continue to test the water at the affected beaches until the water meets the State Quality Standards. When the bacteria levels return to safe levels, the signs will be removed.

Enterococci are a group of indicator organisms used to determine fecal contamination in recreational waters.

Enterococci do not cause illness, but their presence is correlated to the presence of disease-causing organisms.

People who swim in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard are at an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness, as well as skin, eye and respiratory infections.