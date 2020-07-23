Swimming advisory issued for Hilton Beach in Newport News

The Peninsula Health District said water samples taken Wednesday showed high bacteria counts near the beach.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials were recommending that beachgoers avoid the water at Hilton Beach Thursday, after water samples taken Wednesday returned a high bacteria count for the area.

The swimming advisory, issued Thursday afternoon, said there were high levels of enterococci at the beach.

There are signs put up at Hilton Beach, warning people about the advisory.

Health officials sample the water there every day, and will put out an update as soon as samples show a level of bacteria that is deemed safe for bathers.

The environmental health manger for the health district, Gary Hagy, said these advisories were usually short-lasted.