Swimming advisory issued for Ocean View's North Community Beach

Water testing resulted in high enterococci bacteria levels.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, the Norfolk Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Ocean View's North Community Beach.

The environmental division of the department test the water weekly during swimming season, and this week, the results were simply not what is standard.

Health officials tested the water Monday and found the enterococci bacteria levels were exceeding state water quality standards.

According to the Norfolk Department of Public Health, "Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters."

Signs have been posted at the beach warning swimmers to stay out of the water, and officials will continue to conduct tests until the levels return to normal.

As soon as the water is safe again, the signs will be taken down and the Department of Public Health will issue a statement saying the advisory has been lifted.