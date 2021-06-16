Swimming advisory issued for North End beaches between 70th, 83rd streets, Virginia Beach

Water testing showed bacteria levels above standard quality.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swim advisory Wednesday for North End beaches between 70th and 83rd Street.

The city said this was the first time in about a year that the water's bacteria levels were above state quality standards, and not safe for swimmers.

Signs were posted at the affected beaches warning swimmers to stay out of the water, and officials will continue to run tests to track the bacteria levels there.

Once the bacteria levels return to normal, the signs will be removed.

The City of Virginia Beach said "while they [the bacteria] do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness, as well as skin, eye and respiratory infections."