Don't swim here | Swimming advisory issued for part of Sandbridge Beach due to high bacteria levels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming advisory for a part of Sandbridge Beach Wednesday afternoon due to high bacteria levels.

The stretch of beach affected is between Bass Street and Chubb Lane, which is just south of the area entering Sandbridge. Swimming and wading in the water aren't allowed until further notice and signs will go on the beach to let people know.

In the meantime, Virginia Beach health officials will keep testing the water until the results meet the state water quality standards. When the sampling test results meet those standards, which is typically after a day, the signs will be removed from the beach.

Recreational waters are monitored every week for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococcus, which is used to determine if there's any fecal contamination.

While those organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate they're closely correlated to other disease-causing organisms being present, which could cause gastrointestinal illness, as well as skin, eye and respiratory infections.