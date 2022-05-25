How to talk to your child about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

A health expert with CHKD said it's normal to see your child's behavior change. It's best to talk with them about their fears.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hearing of yet another mass shooting can be taxing on your mental health.

“It’s very difficult as a parent to make sense of this, and to think about your child being in harm’s way, potentially,” said Stephani Osler, a licensed clinical social worker with Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.

Osler said children share the same fear after seeing constant images of violence. She said some kids may have trouble sleeping or have a change in appetite.

“You also may see kids who don’t want to go to school," Osler said. "They may be afraid to leave the house.”

She said these are all normal ways to react and it’s best to talk through these fears with your child to calm their anxiety. You can always start off with that simple question: "How are you feeling?"

“Letting them know it’s okay to ask questions," Osler said. "It’s okay to express how they feel. It’s okay to cry.”

Osler said parents should limit their child’s time watching TV or using social media to avoid repeated exposure. She also suggests increasing family time with one another.

“The family dinner table is a great place to have discussions and to open up some dialogue about fears and worries,” Osler said.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) suggests you promote self-care for your child, maintain family rules and curfews and have patience. NCTSN also wants you to take care of yourself, give yourself a break and avoid making any life-altering decisions.

Osler said it's normal for a child to have these fears for a few weeks. Though she said if your child’s anxiety lingers for more than a month, Osler advises you to sit down with your child’s pediatrician.