The 13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive

Coronavirus has put a stop to a lot of things, but the need for blood never ends. You can help make sure hospitals have what they need to serve our communities!

13News Now and The American Red Cross are coming together again to help keep our hospitals stocked with blood.

Our Saving Lives Blood Drive will take place June 27-28 and July 1-2. All blood types are needed, especially O-negative, A-negative,and B-negative.

Suburban Propane will give donors a $10 Visa gift card, via email, while supplies last.

The summertime is crucial for blood donations because blood supplies tend to run low during that time of year.

June, July, and August see the lowest number of donor appointments. What's collected during those months isn't enough to provide for patients who need blood.

If you're someone who had COVID-19 but you recovered from it fully you still can donate and possibly help current COVID-19 patients.

There are three ways to schedule an appointment:

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Visit the American Red Cross' website and enter sponsor code: 13News Now

Use the Blood Donor App

13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive Schedule

Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall

Greenbrier Mall

Patrick Henry Mall

Sunday, June 28, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall

Greenbrier Mall

Patrick Henry Mall

Wednesday, July 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall

Greenbrier Mall

Patrick Henry Mall

Lynnhaven Mall

Thursday, July 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.