The 13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive

13News Now and The American Red Cross are coming together again to help keep our hospitals stocked with blood.
Our Saving Lives Blood Drive will take place June 27-28 and July 1-2. All blood types are needed, especially O-negative, A-negative,and B-negative.
Suburban Propane will give donors a $10 Visa gift card, via email, while supplies last.
The summertime is crucial for blood donations because blood supplies tend to run low during that time of year.
June, July, and August see the lowest number of donor appointments. What's collected during those months isn't enough to provide for patients who need blood.
If you're someone who had COVID-19 but you recovered from it fully you still can donate and possibly help current COVID-19 patients.
There are three ways to schedule an appointment:
- Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
- Visit the American Red Cross' website and enter sponsor code: 13News Now
- Use the Blood Donor App
13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive Schedule
Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Chesapeake Square Mall
- Greenbrier Mall
- Patrick Henry Mall
Sunday, June 28, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chesapeake Square Mall
- Greenbrier Mall
- Patrick Henry Mall
Wednesday, July 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Chesapeake Square Mall
- Greenbrier Mall
- Patrick Henry Mall
- Lynnhaven Mall
Thursday, July 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Chesapeake Square Mall
- Greenbrier Mall
- Patrick Henry Mall
- Lynnhaven Mall