The flu vs. coronavirus: What's similar and what's different

They're both contagious respiratory illnesses and with both viruses, you need to watch for these key symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, and aches.

NORFOLK, Va. — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have compared COVID-19 to the flu. And while the two have a lot of similarities, there are a few big differences.

They're both contagious respiratory illnesses and with both viruses, you need to watch for these key symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, and aches.

With COVID-19, you could also have a change or loss of taste or smell.

According to the CDC, it'll take about one to four days before the flu symptoms show up. It can take as long as 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear, usually about five for most people.

With the flu, the CDC says you're contagious from one to seven days after you have symptoms. It's still under investigation how long someone with COVID can spread it.

Both viruses can result in some serious complications. This includes pneumonia, respiratory failure, and multi-organ failure. The difference is that people with the flu will usually recover in a couple of days.

People with COVID can also throw blood clots in their veins.

And here's the big one: there are several FDA-approved flu vaccines that protect against three or four strains of the virus.