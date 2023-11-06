The 'No Days Off' Challenge raises money for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

"The money that we raise helps to fund critical research for those living with diabetes," Anne Leigh Bailey said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The community came out to Norfolk to raise money and awareness for type one diabetes.

For the last five days, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation led a challenge to be active.

The "No Days Off" challenge wrapped up today with a fundraiser.

"To honor those living with diabetes, we participated in the 365 No Days Off Challenge, which is a five day challenge in June run by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation," Anne Leigh Bailey, the parent of a diabetic child told us. "It just brings awareness to an active lifestyle and living a healthy life."

One young lady showed us how an app on her smartphone helps her monitor her blood sugar: "...and if you turn it sideways, you can look throughout the day of what your blood sugar was," she demonstrated.

She then introduced herself: "My name is Scarlet Peterson. I'm 12 years old and I have type one diabetes," she said. "Type one diabetes is when your pancreas stops producing insulin, and you need insulin to breakdown carbohydrates when you eat and to keep your glucose levels in check," Scarlett told us.

"The money that we raise helps to fund critical research for those living with diabetes," Anne Leigh Bailey said. "And, through decades of research through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, we now know what's necessary to help find a cure for diabetes.

We asked Scarlett Peterson: "What's your advice to other kids who are diagnosed with what you have?"

"Don't be scared," she said. "You do what you want to do. You just need to like make sure you dose or check your blood sugar and like, make sure it stays in check."