'This virus is still super deadly and super scary for someone like me' | Third COVID-19 vaccine dose giving hope to those with weakened immune systems

In some cases, the additional dose can help provide much-needed antibodies to help fight the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With official authorization by the FDA, both Moderna and Pfizer are allowed to administer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are immunocompromised. Now some in need have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

Charlotte-area resident Maura Wozniak is a double lung transplant recipient who also just recently received her third vaccine dose.

“This virus is still super deadly and super scary for someone like me," Wozniak said.

She adds after receiving her initial doses of the vaccine, later on, tests showed she had no antibodies in her system. Doctors say while this isn't always the case, oftentimes the immunosuppression drug that these patients take can unintentionally attack the vaccine too.

“That third dose could potentially help me and give me the antibodies that I need," Wozniak said.

But doctors say there is a difference between the third dose and a booster shot. A booster shot only applies to those with a healthy immune system. For those with weaker immune systems, it's simply an additional dose.

"It could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the delta variant spreads," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

So far it's unclear when or if everyone will eventually need an additional COVID-19 booster shot in the future.