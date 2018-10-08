PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — "National Health Center Week" begins this weekend and to kick things off, the Hampton Roads Community Health Center is hosting its ninth annual "Health and Wellness Community Fair" on Saturday.

This year's fair will have a theme of “Celebrating American’s Health Centers: The Key to Healthier Communities.” It will demonstrate the life-saving impact that health centers have in the community.

More than 20 vendors will provide information and services, including school physicals, vision and hearing screenings, immunizations, and free dental screenings. There will also be food, games, prizes, and free backpacks/school supplies.

If you would like to attend, the fair will be at Hampton Roads Community Health Center's headquarters at 664 Lincoln Street in Portsmouth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018.

