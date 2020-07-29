Toxic hand sanitizers: the three things you need to look for on the back of the bottle

Right now keeping your hands clean is one of the most important ways to protect yourself from COVID-19. But some options on the shelves could be dangerous.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Food and Drug Administration is adding more hand sanitizers to a list of products you should avoid.

There are now 86 kinds on the list. Some are already recalled and others are recommended for recalls.

The big issue is methanol contamination. It's a chemical mainly used to create formaldehyde and used in things like adhesives and windshield washer fluid.

When this type of alcohol is absorbed through your skin, it can be deadly in large amounts.

Over-exposure of methanol can lead to a long list of symptoms. If you've used contaminated with methanol, watch out for nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, and comas.

So what should you actually use? Look for sanitizers that have more than 60% ethanol or more than 70% isopropanol.

The FDA is also aware of adults and children eating or drinking hand sanitizers. That can lead to blindness, hospitalizations, and death.