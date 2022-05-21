It's HOT outside | Here are some tips to stay cool, differences to know in heat-related illnesses

Summer weather and high temperatures are here this weekend. Trust us, we're feeling the heat, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer weather and high temperatures are here this weekend. Trust us, we're feeling the heat, too.

It's important to review some tips on how you can stay cool, and that you know the signs of heat-related illnesses so you can take action.

Heat Stroke versus Heat Exhaustion

Both of these heat-related illnesses exist on a spectrum and should be treated with serious care and caution.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, both versions cause your body's internal temperature to rise. However, there can be a difference in symptoms.

If you have heat exhaustion, you may experience any one or a combination of the following:

High body temperature

Rapid breathing and heart rate

Muscle cramps

Headache

Dizziness or lightheadedness.

Pale skin

Nausea and vomiting

Weakness and fatigue

If you have heat stroke, which can be deadly, you may experience any one or a combination of the following. It's typically from prolonged, untreated heat exhaustion:

Confusion or agitation

Hallucinations and an altered mental state

Inability to sweat

Dry, red skin

Dizziness or fainting

Slurred speech

Very high body temperature (more than 105 degrees Fahrenheit)

Seizures

Anyone can experience heat-related illnesses, but the risk increases based on factors like whether you're dehydrated or your age.

If you show symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion that don't improve when you go indoors and hydrate, it's important to call 911.

Doctors will be able to more quickly assist you and get your body temperature down. More serious symptoms like seizures and loss of consciousness require immediate medical attention.

How to stay cool

Physicians across the country provide advice on how you can avoid getting ill from the heat and avoid other unpleasant side-effects, like sunburns:

Stay hydrated and drink water consistently throughout the day

Stay inside when there is any sort of heat advisory, and make sure you can access air conditioning

Wear light, protective clothing

Consider items like hats or umbrellas if you plan on staying in the sun

Use sunscreen and make sure to re-apply as needed! Even on cloudy days, UV rays can be damaging