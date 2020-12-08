Topping-off ceremony held for newly constructed CHKD mental health facility

When it opens in 2022, the hospital will support children and their families while going through pediatric mental care.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday saw a big step in supporting children's mental health care in Virginia.

CHKD's pediatric mental hospital celebrated its topping off ceremony, marking the completion of the structural phase.

The hospital will support children and their families while going through pediatric mental care.

While this was a pressing need before the pandemic, experts say now kids are facing more anxiety during this time.

"Kids are like sponges, they soak up what everybody's feelings and what it feels around them," said Jim Dahling, the president and CEO of CHKD Health System. "How secure are they, how insecure are they, and they have become fairly insecure at this time.: