Hampton Roads practice TotalCare for Women is talking about breast cancer awareness and education.

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the practice is continuing its increased awareness and education about it.

The five-year survival rate is over 90 percent if detected early.

Some risk factors for breast cancer may include:

Age: Most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50

Gene mutations: Women who have inherited the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene have a higher risk of developing breast cancer

Late or no pregnancy: Having first pregnancy after age 30 or never having a full-term pregnancy can raise breast cancer risk

Physical Inactivity

Overweight or Obesity

Family History

Doing self-breast exams at home, many signs and symptoms of breast cancer can be detected early. These symptoms may include:

Lump or thickening in or near the breast or underarm

Mass or lump in the breast area which can feel as small as a pea

A change in the appearance or texture of breasts and/or nipple (dimpled, puckered, scaly or inflamed)

Clear or bloody discharge from the nipple

Redness on the breast or nipple

For more information visit www.TotalCareforWomen.net.

