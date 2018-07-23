VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people.

So on Monday, adults in Virginia Beach are learning how to help adolescents in a mental health crisis. They are taking a training course at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, which is offered by the City of Virginia Beach and hosted by the Youth Mental Health First Aid leaders.

The public program teaches participants about mental health warning signs. This free class focuses on the importance of early intervention in people ages 12 through 18.

"It's very interactive, so we have videos, we have role play,” said Virginia Beach educator Patricia Blackshaw.

Through simulated scenarios, participants learn a five-step plan to help youth dealing with a mental health crisis.

1: Assess for risk of suicide or harm

2: Listen non-judgmentally

3: Give reassurance and information

4: Encourage appropriate professional help

5: Encourage self-help and other support strategies

Police, teachers, coaches, faith leaders and other caring community members participated in the program.

"There's only so much that I can do as a coach, but I want to be able to give my clients the best help that they can get,” said relationship and dating coach Alasha Bennett.

"Seeing the difference between just normal adolescence and something that kind of catches your eye for something that needs a little more attention,” said Blackshaw.

Participants don't learn to diagnose mental health problems. Instead, they learn to support a young person, so they can get help in time.

"It shouldn't be something that scares people as much as them saying, 'Hey, you know what, I can recognize what this is, and I can go and help that person,’” said Blackshaw.

