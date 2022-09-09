Department of Veterans Affairs to perform abortions in wake of Roe v. Wade's overturning

Democrats praised the effort while Republicans said the Department of Veterans Affairs' decision is illegal.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs last week gave official notice that as of September 9, it would for the first time offer abortion services to women covered by its health care system in cases of rape, incest, and danger to the life or health of the mother, even in states where the procedure is now banned.

Democrats in the House Veterans Affairs Committee Democrats applauded the decision during a hearing on Thursday.

"I thank the VA for taking these steps and moving forward and without a doubt, lives are going to be saved, without question," said Rep. Julia Brownley (D-California).

The committee's chairman, Rep. Mark Takano (D-California) added: "Women veterans have worn the uniform of our country with pride. And that is why it is an insult to their service that they would be denied for making the most personal choices about their bodies and their lives."

But committee Republicans said they're working on sanctions against the VA for violating the Antideficiency Act, which prohibits federal agencies from spending money that has not been approved by Congress.

"My personal viewpoint is that there are exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, but I think for the VA to go on a rule-making tact against the wishes of Congress and the public is unconscionable," said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa).

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois), the ranking Republican on the committee, said: "I'm proudly pro-life. I believe as a matter of my faith that abortion is wrong. I also believe as a matter of law the VA does not have the authority to offer abortions. Congress made that clear in 1992."

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Montana) said the VA's action is unlawful.

"Quite frankly, I look forward to it being overturned by the courts. And I plan to do whatever I can to support that effort," he said.