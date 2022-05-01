This year's theme is “HIV Testing is Self-care.”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On National HIV Testing Day, sites like the Department of Human Services in Virginia Beach are hosting free testing events to recognize the day.

Robert Hewitt, program lead educator for the city's Department of Human Services, said the theme of the day is: “HIV Testing is self-care.”

The day was first observed in 1995. It encouraged people to get tested for the disease that has killed more than 700 thousand people since 1981.

The department wants to help people detect the illness early.

“It’s still around us," Hewitt said. "However, HIV today is not viewed as a death sentence like it used to be. It’s treatable, so we’ve come a long way.”

More than 40 years of technology and advancements led to PrEP, medicine which reduces the chance of getting HIV. Leaders with the CDC are even looking to expand medication with an injectable method which has shown to be effective in clinical trials as researchers work to develop a cure.

“So, the progress that we’ve been able to make in the medical and scientific community is absolutely remarkable,” Virginia Beach Health District Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said.

Dr. Pedati said the city saw a steady decline in cases until 2020 seeing 36 new cases. In 2021, the city saw 48 new cases.

“And that slight increase is pretty similar to the trend that we were seeing statewide," she said. "And in part, we know that can be related to the fact that 2020 was a really difficult time for people to take care of themselves.”

To detect HIV early, the CDC suggests people between the ages 13 and 64 get tested at least once in their life.

“As we move to try to eradicate HIV, the only way we can do that is for people to get tested," Hewitt said. "Know your status, collectively.”

Free HIV testing is offered at any time outside of National HIV Testing Day through DHS Wellness and Prevention Services. Screenings are available by appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 258 N. Witchduck Road, Suite 2D. To schedule an appointment, contact Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811.