VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free flu vaccination clinic on October 30.

The event will be held at the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, located at 4452 Corporation Lane. It will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

For this clinic, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health nurses and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer nurses will administer seasonal flu vaccines free of charge to the following:

Adults and children (ages 3 and older) are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Parents of children (ages 3-8) should bring a copy of immunization record if available.

Vaccine supply is limited. Up to 200 doses are available and individuals will receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), influenza viruses typically circulate widely in the United States annually, from the late fall through early spring.

Although most people who become infected with influenza viruses will recover without complications, influenza can cause serious illness and death, particularly among older adults, very young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Annual influenza vaccination is the primary means of preventing influenza and its complications.

