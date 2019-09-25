VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Together We Can Win The Fight against Cancer" is the motto of Give Thanks for Life.

Give Thanks for Life is an organization that assists in daily contributions to individuals and communities' well-being. As a nonprofit organization, they see firsthand how difficult it is for a person who is suffering from cancer to deal with daily demands, like doctor co-payments, medication, groceries, transportation, etc.

The organization is hosting its 8th Annual Cancer Survivors' Walk and Run, where they want everyone to be reminded that cancer is not a respecter of person, race, religion, or ethnic origin.

The event will take place on October 5th at 9 a.m. at Mount Trashmore located at 310 Edwin Drive in Virginia Beach.

Participates will receive a Give Thanks for Life T-shirt with a donation of $15.

For more information, visit gtfbenefit.com or call 757-748-1266.