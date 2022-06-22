Virginia DMV adds communication device for Deaf, hard of hearing

The devices, with two screens and attached keyboards, allow a customer to communicate in real time with an employee at the service counter by typing.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) added a new communication device to its 75 customer service centers to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The wireless electronic device, UbiDuo, consists of two small screens attached to keyboards that allow a customer and employee to communicate across a service counter by typing a conversation in real-time, the department said.

Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said the department hopes the new device will "improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing, and make their DMV experience more efficient.”

The DMV said it will continue offering sign language interpreter arrangements if people would prefer to use that service.