Virginia doctors look for symptoms of hepatitis in children as cases pop up across the country

Hampton Roads doctors and others got messages from health officials to stay alert.

NORFOLK, Va. —

Doctors around the country and world are trying to figure out what is causing children to get sick with severe cases of hepatitis. Cases have been reported in 10 states with one reported death so far.

Officials with the Virginia Dept. of Health said there are no reported cases in the Commonwealth.

Positive cases of severe hepatitis in children are causing parents to worry.

“To think about my kid going through that, that’s horrifying," said concerned mother Alexandra Self.

Self said she is always on alert when it comes to her son's health.

“I already have an autoimmune disease, so he’s already at risk," Self said.

Medical experts report the cause of infection is unknown at this time.

“Hepatitis isn’t unheard of, but for them to have never heard of the strand or where it’s coming from or how it’s being transmitted, that’s scary," said Self

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and The World Health Organization sent out letters advising health departments to be on the lookout for any hepatitis cases showing up without a cause. They reported many of the children who got sick were healthy, but others had to receive liver transplants.

“That’s sad that a child had to go through that at such a young age because that’s not fair," said Self.

VDH officials also sent out a message to the medical community, especially pediatricians. Newport News Children’s Clinic Dr. Elizabeth Broderick can't believe this is happening.

“I’ve never seen kids catch what looks like a routine illness and then get life-threatening hepatitis," said Dr. Broderick.

Dr. Broderick said the good news is this type of illness is rare, but there are symptoms parents need to look out for.

“If this doesn’t look like the normal GI bug, if they’re in more pain and more tired and if their skin or the whites of their eyes are discolored yellow, we need a phone call," said Dr. Broderick.

VDH officials said they have started surveillance efforts for potential cases in the state.