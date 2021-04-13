x
Virginia expands Medicaid access for legal immigrants

Virginia was one of six states with a 10-year work history requirement for Medicaid. Gov. Northam and state legislators approved a budget that eliminated that rule.
RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of permanent residents in Virginia will qualify for Medicaid due a new rule that eliminates the 10-year work history requirement.

The requirement is known as the “40-quarter rule,” according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income Virginians. 

The commonwealth was one of six states with a 10-year work history requirement for Medicaid. Gov. Ralph Northam and state legislators approved a budget last year that eliminated the rule.

The change went into effect this month.

Northam’s line budget amendment includes $4.4 million in state funds for this change, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

