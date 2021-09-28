Sens. Warner, Kaine: Virginia gets $28M+ in federal funding for health care facilities

The funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Several health care facilities in Virginia are getting over $28 million in federal funding, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday.

The funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law back in March.

According to the HHS, the money will be used for COVID-19-related capital needs, building new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and buying new equipment.

According to a press release, the facilities in the Hampton Roads area getting this funding are:

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, $848,194

Portsmouth Community Health Center, $641,603

Horizon Health Services, $551,062

Warner and Kaine said it will help vulnerable communities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the senators said in a press release. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”