Virginia Dept. of Health reports first death of person with mpox

The department doesn't plan to release the name of the person, and they didn't establish that the cause of death was directly from the disease itself.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that a person who had been diagnosed with mpox has died, making it the first reported death in the state.

The patient with mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, was an adult in the eastern part of the Commonwealth, health officials said in a news release.

“Our thoughts are with the decedent’s family at this difficult time,” State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH, wrote.

“Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems. If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”

