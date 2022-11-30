Virginia child dies from flu, marking first pediatric death from this illness in 2022

To protect the family's privacy, the VDH didn't share much about the child, but said he or she was between 5 and 12 years old, and lived in southwest Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says a child in Virginia has died from the flu. This is the first pediatric death from the flu in the 2022-2023 season.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene offered his deepest condolences to the family on Wednesday.

"With Virginia and many other states experiencing high or very high levels of flu activity, I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible, consulting your physician as needed," he wrote. "While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk is to get the vaccine, which is available to anyone over 6 months of age."

Last year, one child died from the flu in Virginia throughout the entire reporting season.

Flu shots are tweaked each year, so if you want that layer of protection, you need to go back and get a new vaccine each year.

The VDH also encouraged people to be careful about washing their hands and coughing or sneezing into your elbow or tissue.

Stay home from work if you're feeling sick, they asked.

The VDH said emergency department and urgent care visits for serious cases of the flu are very high for this time of the season, compared to the last 12 years.

"Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than 5, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and those with suppressed immune systems or certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease," the VDH warned.