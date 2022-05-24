Virginia health officials warn against 'home' baby formula recipes amid nationwide shortage

The Virginia Department of Health outlined what parents and caregivers should do as the country grapples with a baby formula shortage.

NORFOLK, Va. — As the country grapples with a baby formula shortage, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) released some guidelines explaining what parents and caregivers should do.

The shortage stems from Abbott Nutrition's recall of powdered formula and the shutdown of its factory in Sturgis, Michigan earlier this year, leaving parents scrambling to feed their children. In the meantime, VDH has the following recommendations:

Don't use “home” recipes for making your own formula, and don't dilute the formula or alter package instructions. Doing these can have severe, or even fatal, consequences for an infant.

Purchase only a 10 to 14-day supply each time. Stockpiling will only make shortages worse.

Call ahead to nearby stores to find the ones that have formula before you head out.

Check smaller markets and drug stores when the big box stores and supermarkets are out.

Consider purchasing formula online. Only purchase from well-established distributors and pharmacies. However, don't buy formula online from a vendor outside the U.S. as it is not guaranteed to be FDA compliant.

Talk with your pediatrician about safe and appropriate feeding alternatives for your child, including breastfeeding.

According to VDH, the shortage is also affecting Virginia WIC, a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children in the Commonwealth. Those participating can visit the program's website for a list of next steps.