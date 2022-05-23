How people can stay safe from monkeypox, according to Virginia health officials

A Virginia Beach health official said while the outbreak in North America and Europe isn't normal, the disease itself is rare and people can take basic precautions.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — As the World Health Organization (WHO) investigates cases of monkeypox across North America and Europe, Virginia health officials want people to stay safe and informed about this rare disease.

The international agency said 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported from 12 countries, including the United States, between May 13 and 21, and more will likely be reported. No cases have shown up in Virginia.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Director Caitlin Pedati said while the outbreak isn't normal, the disease itself is rare and people can take basic precautions to assure it doesn't become widespread.

What you need to know about the disease

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox.

Pedati said the virus was first found among laboratory monkeys in 1958 and since then, human cases were occasionally seen in Central and West Africa.

Symptoms include fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat and cough. A few days after the onset of fever, a blister-like rash usually appears, first on the face and then on other parts of the body. These symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after exposure and usually last for two to four weeks.

Pedati explained that the virus is transmitted when somebody has contact with a person or animal that has been infected.

VDH said treatment involves supportive care and relief of symptoms, but there isn't a proven effective treatment in existence.

How you can protect yourself against monkeypox

Pedati said there are always things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from monkeypox.

"That includes things like staying home and away from others if we don't feel well just in general," Pedati said. "And also, staying up to date on all of our vaccines, including, of course, the COVID-19 vaccine and booster."

That's because if someone is exposed to anything or has an unusual health issue, the body will be well prepared to address those issues.

She also recommended that people talk to their health care provider and public health officials if they've been to places with monkeypox or have been in close contact with someone with the virus.

Pedati explained that this disease is one for people to pay attention to, especially since it's being diagnosed in places where it usually doesn't show up.