25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas, study finds

NORFOLK, Va. — In Virginia, 25% of homes have dangerously high levels of radon, according to a new study from the American Lung Association.

Like carbon monoxide, you can't see it or smell it, but it can have a serious impact on your health.

"Carbon monoxide will kill you in a matter of minutes to an hour. Radon is a long-term exposure," Jim Ingledue with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground. It can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings, the American Lung Association said.

"It's more prevalent in homes that have a basement," Ingledue said.

It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and it’s the leading cause for people who have never smoked.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates radon causes approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

So, what can you do about it?

Well, a simple $15 test from any home improvement store is a good start.

For a short-term test, you place the test, which is usually charcoal based, on the lowest level of your house. Wait 48 hours, seal it up and mail it off to the lab address provided. You should get your results in five to seven days.

You can also order a test kit for just $3 from the Virginia Department of Health.

If your test does show high levels of radon, contact the Virginia radon office to get a list of licensed radon mitigation specialists in the area.