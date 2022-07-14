Virginia reaches 40 presumed monkeypox cases

The latest case marks the first in Central Virginia.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Dept. of Health announced the state has reached 40 presumed monkeypox cases as of Thursday.

The latest case marks the first in Central Virginia. According to VDH, the patient is a man who recently traveled out of state. He is now isolating.

The VDH said multiple countries are experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. So far, three deaths have been reported globally, none of which were in the U.S.

Monkeypox can be a serious viral illness, characterized by a specific type of rash. Rashes can begin on the genitals, perianal region, or oral cavity, which might be the first or only sign of illness. Some patients also have fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash.