VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Hundreds of people will be at the Oceanfront on Sunday, October 24. They'll be walking with a purpose.

the oceanfront this weekend all in effort to fight type one diabetes.

The JDRF Hampton Roads One Walk takes place. The annual event is part of the effort to fight Type 1 Diabetes. Doctors diagnose 40 thousand people in the United States with the disease each year. When a person has Type 1 Diabetes, his/her pancreas stops making insulin. The particular type of Diabetes affects mostly children, teenagers, and young adults, and there is no cure for it.

JDRF is the leading global organization that funds Type 1 Diabetes research. The JRDF Hampton Roads One Walk is one of many events to take place nationwide. The local, family-friendly event draws people from across Virginia. To register for the walk and/or to make a donation, click here.

