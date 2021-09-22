Walmart to host 'Wellness Day' at pharmacies across the country

The company is providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for its customers on Sept. 25.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As the country continues to make health and safety a top priority, Walmart is focusing its sights on the health and wellness of community members.

In anticipation of a busy flu season and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart is providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for its customers.

The company's quarterly Wellness Day is on Saturday, Sept. 25 at stores across the country.

During this free, one-day event, customers can walk into more than 4,700 pharmacies and receive a variety of immunizations.

Families can receive the following at Walmart pharmacies:

Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Wellness resources and an opportunity to talk with pharmacists