VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Keep the DEET handy and those sleeves rolled down.

According to the Virginia Beach Mosquito Control and the city's public health department, there has been an increase in West Nile Virus activity in parts of the city over the last three weeks.

Officials have been conducting weekly tests throughout the city since June and some mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive results were in these areas:

Kings Grant

Witchduck

Pembroke

Lakeview Shores

Diamond Lake Estates

Thalia

PA Plaza

Chesapeake Beach

Green Run

Bayside

Larkspur Meadows

Bow Creek

Lamplight Manor

Windsor Woods

Lake James

Aragona Village

Bay Colony

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported an increase in virus activity as well as a record number of human cases in the state.

Six people in the Hampton Roads area, including one person in Virginia Beach, have contracted the illness.

According to officials, the primary vector of the virus in our region is Cx. pipiens/restuans, which breeds in water with higher organic content.

Therefore, efforts will be focused on stagnant or standing water where mosquitos may be breeding like ditches, stormwater catch basins and standing water in horse pastures.

Residents are urged to dump any containers that may catch and hold rainwater since these can be prime breeding sites for mosquitoes.

© 2018 WVEC