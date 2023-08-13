West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in mosquitoes in Suffolk

Horses are at the greatest risk, but these viruses can also infect humans

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two viruses that are spread by mosquitoes and can infect horses, putting them at great risk, have been detected within Suffolk city limits.

According to a spokesperson for the city, West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been detected in a few neighborhoods in Suffolk.

Although much more common in horses, and while emphasizing that there's never been a case in a human within Suffolk, the city spokesperson pointed out that humans can become infected with these viruses, and listed the ways in which a human can be affected. The results can be unpleasant and severe.

West Nile Virus has been detected in the Eclipse area and the neighborhood of North Jericho.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in the Hobson and Driver areas.

In response, the city's Mosquito Control personnel are increasing mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, and spraying for adult mosquitoes.

To safeguard horses from WNV, EEE, and other diseases transmitted by insects, Suffolk Mosquito Control strongly recommends that horse owners have their animals vaccinated, saying: "Ensuring vaccinations are given at the appropriate time and administered by a licensed veterinarian can contribute to maintaining the health of horses throughout the mosquito season."

The spokesperson provided a list of things people can do while outdoors to reduce their risk:

Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity (1 hour before dusk to 1 hour before dawn)

Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Apply insect repellents containing DEET as directed on the label.

You can help manage the mosquito population by removing potential breeding sites around your home and neighborhood. Follow these steps:

Empty containers holding water: Buckets, drums, bottles, cans, wheelbarrows, potted plant saucers, etc.

Properly dispose of used tires.

Clear roof gutters, downspouts, and corrugated black drainpipes for any water collection.

Regularly clean and treat wading and swimming pools

Drain water from tarps

Place Mosquito Dunks in stagnant water areas around your home, which include ditches and low-lying areas

Suffolk residents can get complimentary Mosquito Dunks at fire stations, recreation centers, libraries, City Hall, and the Suffolk Visitor's Center.