Health

Williamsburg Community Foundation awards grants to support mental health

The Williamsburg Community Foundation says it has awarded grants to five non-profit groups that are helping people.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Some non-profit groups are getting emergency grants to support mental health.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation (WCF) says coronavirus-related job loss has created food and housing insecurity for a lot of people. That, in turn, has created a lot of stress.

The foundation awarded grants to five non-profit groups that are helping people who are struggling with mental health issues in the pandemic.

Donors made the grants possible. The amount of each one ranges from $3,000 to $5,000.

If you want to make a donation to the WCF's Community Emergency Response Fund, you can do so by visiting WilliamsburgCommunityFoundation.org or you can send a gift to:

Williamsburg Community Foundation
1323 Jamestown Road, Suite 103
Williamsburg, VA 23185

