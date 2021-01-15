Williamsburg Community Foundation awards grants to support mental health

The Williamsburg Community Foundation says it has awarded grants to five non-profit groups that are helping people.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Some non-profit groups are getting emergency grants to support mental health.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation (WCF) says coronavirus-related job loss has created food and housing insecurity for a lot of people. That, in turn, has created a lot of stress.

The foundation awarded grants to five non-profit groups that are helping people who are struggling with mental health issues in the pandemic.

Donors made the grants possible. The amount of each one ranges from $3,000 to $5,000.

If you want to make a donation to the WCF's Community Emergency Response Fund, you can do so by visiting WilliamsburgCommunityFoundation.org or you can send a gift to: