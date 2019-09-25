VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tabernacle Worship Center is hosting its 4th Annual Community Health Fair.

There will be multiple participates providing services for the public:

A balloon release for cancer champions will be during the event along with A Bite of Maine as the vendor.

The Community Health Fair is September 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on 2153 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.