VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tabernacle Worship Center is hosting its 4th Annual Community Health Fair.
There will be multiple participates providing services for the public:
- Diabetes testing with EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center
- Health diagnostic with Lifestyle Health and Fitness Center of Chesapeake
- 3D Mammogram and health screening with Chesapeake Regional Centers Mobile Mammography, schedule time slot on event date on their website, or call 757-312-6400, or email chesapeakemammo@chesapeakeregional.com
- Flu and pneumonia shots with Harris Teeter Pharmacy
A balloon release for cancer champions will be during the event along with A Bite of Maine as the vendor.
The Community Health Fair is September 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on 2153 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.