York County man makes 'intubation boxes' for Riverside hospital

Intubation boxes block airborne virus particles from reaching healthcare workers without blocking their view of the procedure.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Have you ever heard of intubation boxes? Healthcare workers at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News got a dozen of them, courtesy of mechanical engineer Dave Kashy.

The boxes are designed to protect doctors from virus particles that might project into the air during the intubation procedure.

Dr. Gary Kavit explained putting a patient on a ventilator can be risky because virus particles from the patient can contaminate the air.

“When we have to put a tube down through a patient’s lungs, it’s a somewhat dangerous situation for the providers because the virus can be aerosolized,” Kavit said.

“It was first reported out of China, the use of these boxes, to try and contain any droplets that are released into the air."

The intubation box blocks droplets from landing on doctors.

“This will provide our providers with another layer of safety," Kavit said. "That’s what we’re trying to achieve. To make it as safe as possible to do these interventions.”

Kashy custom-built the boxes. It took about 30 hours over the past week. They’re made from a material similar to Plexiglas.

He said he wanted to put his skills to good use and do what he could to help.

“I get to learn how to do something I’ve never done before," he said. "I always liked to build things since I was a little kid so building something that’s useful for doctors and nurses, to keep them healthy, that’s very important to me.”

It's also personal.