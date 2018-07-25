MATTHEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A volunteer church youth leader charged with sexually abusing a 15-year old boy is still behind bars.

On Wednesday, 36-year old Kenneth Scott Marshall was expected to have a bond hearing in Mathew’s county, but it was postponed.

Back in June, the Sheriff's deputies said they were notified of an assault involving a 15-year-old-boy. After a month-long investigation, the Matthew's County Sheriff's Office presented evidence to a grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Marshall on two charges including aggravated sexual battery of a minor and forcible sodomy of a minor.

Newly filed court documents offer more details in this case. It said, the 15-year-old boy has an intellectual disability, and he was under the influence of sleep medication during the assault.

Documents also said the victim identified the man who assaulted him as his youth pastor Kenneth Scott Marshall.

In court Wednesday, Marshall's attorney said investigators have issued a search warrant on his client's phone. According to the warrant, it said an investigator wants to look at the phone because it was allegedly used to plan for the victim to spend the night at Marshall's home before the assault happened. Investigators also want to analyze it for child pornography.

Marshall's bond hearing is scheduled for August 22nd.

