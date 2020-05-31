Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.
Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:
Volunteer Events
- Saturday, June 27 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Harvest Pack Warehouse (2288 University Ave W, Minneapolis)
Volunteers will be packing 10,000 healthy meals to be distributed in the Twin Cities community. Volunteers (over 8 years old) can register here.
Donation Events
- Friday, June 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cub Foods (2850 26th Ave S., Minneapolis)
Change Starts with Me will be distributing food, household & personal supplies, offering onsite licensed medical professionals and pharmacists, playing music, and more. Kyle Rudolph of the MN Vikings and other athletes will be in attendance.
- Friday, June 19 - Sunday, June 21 during store hours
All Hy-Vee Twin Cities locations
Customers can purchase pre-packaged bags of items to donate to the stuff-a-truck event in $5 or $10 donation increments. Contents of the bags will be based on the list of needs provided to us by the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center who has turned into the hub for St. Paul donations.
- Now - June 30 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (M-F) or 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Sat)
Select Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Branches: U of M (2520 University Ave SE, Minneapolis), Roseville (2750 Snelling Ave N, Roseville), Lafayette (175 W Lafayette Frontage Rd, St. Paul)
Some of the items they are looking for include: non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, diapers, and baby formula.
- Every Saturday from June 6 - June 27 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Christ Church International (3015 13th Ave South, Minneapolis)
Christ Church International will be providing bags and boxes of hope that will contain groceries and house hold essentials.
Food and Supply Needs
- Bay Laurel Fund is accepting donations to provide assistance with clean up, food drives, and small businesses that have been affected by riots.
- Central Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO) is accepting donation drop-offs at 3715 Chicago Ave. For more information, please call 612-824-1333.
- Hunger Solutions has a map showing food shelf locations and hours across all of Minneapolis.
- Loaves & Fishes: This organization serves free, healthy meals to Minnesotans in need. Several locations are offering meals to the community. Click here to find a location near you.
- Minneapolis Public Schools: 3435 36th Avenue South, Minneapolis. Daily food box pick-up will start at Longfellow Park Monday, June 1. Free weekly food boxes will be available for pick-up at this site Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. Click here for more information.
- Nokomis Chiropractic & Wellness: 5313 Lyndale Avenue S, Minneapolis. This business is accepting donations for those in need. They are looking for the following items: non–perishable food, cleaning & laundry supplies, personal care items (soap, deodorant, toothpaste etc.), feminine hygiene products, first aid kit fillers (bandages, antiseptics, thermometers, wipes, etc.), baby food and diapers, toilet paper and paper towels, water, and pet food.
- Pimento Jamaican Kitchen: 2524 Nicollet Ave S. The business is accepting donations for those on the front lines. All are asked to bring food, masks, medical supplies, and toiletries.
- The Coven: 30 N 1st Street, Minneapolis. Volunteers needed to drop off supplies along with the following donations: baby wipes, diapers of all sizes, baby formula, soap, culturally appropriate shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, laundry soap, and non-perishable food.
- People & Pets Together: 3745 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis. They are looking for donations to help families in south Minneapolis feed and care for their pets. People looking to donate pet food or cat litter can use the drop-box in the parking lot behind the People & Pets Together pet food shelf.
- If you are looking for more resources to find food for your family, you can contact the MN Food Helpline at 1-888-711-1151.
- For assistance with employment, child care, housing assistance and more call the free and confidential United Way helpline. Just dial 2-1-1.
Monetary Needs
- The Lake Street Council: 919 E Lake Street. The organization is asking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits in the Lake Street community to help them rebuild their storefronts. Donations can be made on their website.
- 700 Block of Park & Lake Street: A GoFundMe has been set up to help the businesses located on this block.
- Neighbors United Funding Collaborative: They are looking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits rebuild. Donate here.
- African Economic Development Status: They have set up a Business Relief fund for the needs of local African businesses.
- Longfellow Community Council: They are raising money for the rebuilding of their community for food security, safety & security, and business restoration.
- NEON Business (Northside Economic Opportunity Network) is an organization that helps low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs in North Minneapolis.
- Project Minnesota Nice is organized by local pharmacists who will purchase over-the-counter medications directly from suppliers at cost. Medication will go to the Coven and surplus will go to local homeless shelters and veterans.
Volunteer Needs
- Pow Wow Grounds: 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.
- Pop-up Food Pantries: North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Organizer Shay Webbie said donations have been flooding in to the drop-off site on the corner of Central and Lexington in St. Paul. But they need help storing and transporting donations. Webbie said they need storage, drivers/trucks & volunteers. If you can help, contact shaycaresinfo@gmail.com
- For additional volunteer needs, visit the HandsOn Twin Cities Rebuilding our Community website.
Fundraising Efforts
- Party Napkins Co: 100% of the proceeds from the Our City Napkins will be donated to We Love Lake Street to rebuild Lake Street's small businesses and community organizations.
No Longer Needing Donations
- Touchstone Mental Health: The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.
- Minneapolis Public Schools: They are no longer able to manage accepting and distributing donations. Donations already made are being distributed to local community partners.
Have a community need or resource you want added? Email community@kare11.com.
