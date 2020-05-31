Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

Here's a list of organizations and churches looking for donations or offering help in the Twin Cities community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.

Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:

Volunteer Events

Saturday, June 27 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Harvest Pack Warehouse (2288 University Ave W, Minneapolis)

Volunteers will be packing 10,000 healthy meals to be distributed in the Twin Cities community. Volunteers (over 8 years old) can register here.

Donation Events

Friday, June 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cub Foods (2850 26th Ave S., Minneapolis)

Change Starts with Me will be distributing food, household & personal supplies, offering onsite licensed medical professionals and pharmacists, playing music, and more. Kyle Rudolph of the MN Vikings and other athletes will be in attendance.

All Hy-Vee Twin Cities locations

Customers can purchase pre-packaged bags of items to donate to the stuff-a-truck event in $5 or $10 donation increments. Contents of the bags will be based on the list of needs provided to us by the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center who has turned into the hub for St. Paul donations.

Select Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Branches : U of M (2520 University Ave SE, Minneapolis), Roseville (2750 Snelling Ave N, Roseville), Lafayette (175 W Lafayette Frontage Rd, St. Paul)

Some of the items they are looking for include: non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, diapers, and baby formula.

Christ Church International (3015 13th Ave South, Minneapolis)

Christ Church International will be providing bags and boxes of hope that will contain groceries and house hold essentials.

Food and Supply Needs

Monetary Needs

Volunteer Needs

Pow Wow Grounds : 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.

: 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash. Pop-up Food Pantries : North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Organizer Shay Webbie said donations have been flooding in to the drop-off site on the corner of Central and Lexington in St. Paul. But they need help storing and transporting donations. Webbie said they need storage, drivers/trucks & volunteers. If you can help, contact shaycaresinfo@gmail.com

Fundraising Efforts

Party Napkins Co : 100% of the proceeds from the Our City Napkins will be donated to We Love Lake Street to rebuild Lake Street's small businesses and community organizations.

No Longer Needing Donations

Touchstone Mental Health : The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.

Have a community need or resource you want added? Email community@kare11.com.