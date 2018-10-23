NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Zoo is ending Croctober with a snap!

The second female Siamese crocodile at the zoo needs a name. Starting October 24 at 9 a.m. anyone can submit a name idea, or vote on one of the keeper-suggested names. All entries are $1.

Zookeepers already have the following names to vote on:

Slim

Barbie

Makara (a crocodile-like creature in Southeast Asian from Hindu/Buddhist mythology)

The contest ends on October 31 at noon, and the name with the most votes wins. The winning name will be announced on Halloween.

The Virginia Zoo will donate 100 percent of the naming contest proceeds to the Madras Crocodile Trust of Cambodia.

In July, the Zoo added two Siamese crocodiles to the World of Reptiles exhibit. This type of crocodile is one of the most critically endangered crocodiles in the world. The two females will start the Zoo's captive conservation program for the species.

Shadie, the older of the two female crocodiles, was named through the Zoo’s annual Zoo To Do event earlier this year.

