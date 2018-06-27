NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A swimming advisory has been issued for King Lincoln Beach in Newport News on Wednesday.

The Peninsula Health District issued the advisory after bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard at the 600 Jefferson Avenue location. Samples of the high bacteria waters were collected on June 26. Additional samples were collected on Wednesday, and the results should be in by Thursday to see if bacteria levels are safe.

Signs have been posted at the beach alerting the public of the advisory. Swimming is not advised until further notice. Routinely recreational waters are tested for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, an indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination in the water. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. Anyone swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Dr. Elizabeth Webster, deputy director of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

