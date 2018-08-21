NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — High bacteria levels were tested at four Ocean View beaches in Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Norfolk Department of Public health issued swimming advisories for East Community Beach, 5th Bay St, Capeview Ave, and North Community Beach. Water testing conducted revealed enterococci bacteria levels exceeding state water quality standards.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters. Enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

Signs have been posted to the alert the public at all of the impacted beaches. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illnesses.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean Beach water on a weekly basis from mid-May to the end of September.

For additional information on these Swimming Advisories, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-683-2712.

