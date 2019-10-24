HIGH POINT, N.C. — Take a look at these pictures of a car, down an embankment in High Point. Police say an audiobook is to blame!

They say Christopher Middleton got excited while listening to an audiobook and lost consciousness while driving on Willard Dairy Road, early yesterday morning.

Police say his car ran the red light, crashed into another car, and eventually went down the embankment. He has non-life threatening injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

Police charged Middleton with failure to stop at a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Here's a look at the damage courtesy of High Point's fire department.

