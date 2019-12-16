HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point neighbors on the verge of desperation. Some say construction on Skeet Club Road has brought mud, mold, and thousands in damages to their backyards.

According to Doug Moxley, NCDOT is redirecting drainage from the roadway construction on Skeet Club Road into their backyards. He also says the past couple of years, every time it rains, it just gets worse.

"I want my yard back! That's all I want, I just want my yard back," Moxley said during an interview with WFMY News 2.

Moxley remembers when he and his dogs played freely in their backyard, something he says, his wife, who suffers from severe health complications, always looked forward to but is no longer able to do.

"I want my yard lush and green like it used to be before they started this project up here," he adds.

Now, not even the four-foot ditch he had to build, can keep the water and mud out when it rains.

"I'm standing here and I'm just sinking up in mud," Moxley said, standing in his yard. "You can tell that this area here where we're at has been wet for a long time."

When we met with Moxley, the yard was actually having a good day. Dozens of videos Moxley took earlier in the year when it rained, show a different view.

"They've got the road built to where it's flooding, and then the drainage systems overflow and can't contain it," he says. "All that water it has no place to go but here!"

Next door, Moxley's neighbor Shelly Alexander's home has so much moisture, mushrooms started to grow from the floorboards back in September.

But even with all this evidence, Moxley says this is the response he gets from NCDOT is always the same.

"I was told each time they came, 'Sir, it's your responsibility, it's your property, we can't help,'" he explains. "It's just discouraging."

We've reached out to NCDOT asking who's responsible in these types of situations where construction is involved. We haven't heard back yet but will be following up.

