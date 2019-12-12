HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Amazon delivery driver was arrested after deputies say he kept items and gift cards from packages he was supposed to be delivering to customers.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Ozcan Rodriguez Okur Jr., 22, kept about $890 worth of products and gift cards from packages between Oct. 24 and Nov. 27. Deputies said he would mark the items as "missing" during his delivery route.

Deputies say the stolen items include $250 in gift cards that Rodriguez Okur put in his personal Amazon account. The value of the cards had been canceled before he could use them, however.

Other items taken include a Ring camera, Apple AirPods and a Playstation game, deputies said. Rodriguez Okur was arrested Wednesday.

"We tell people all the time how to protect themselves from porch pirates, but it's especially upsetting when the person responsible for delivering the package to your doorstep takes advantage of your trust and the trust of their company," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Chronister gave these tips for those shopping online this holiday season:

Keep an electronic receipt for proof of purchase in order to reimbursed.

Track your delivery closely online to see when it should arrive at your door.

Check home surveillance cameras and doorbell cameras. Video evidence can help law enforcement track down anyone who might have taken packages.

RELATED: Tampa neighbors puzzled after delivery driver caught dumping packages in trash

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter